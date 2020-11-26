Ga. juvenile justice agency recruiting for Augusta jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting for positions at the Augusta Youth Development Campus.

Juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers are being sought.

Visit team.georgia.gov/careers for more information about employment.

Former service members with honorable discharges can visit www.djjcareers.org to learn about a one-time military salary increase incentive on eligible job titles.

For more information, call 404-294-3431.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.