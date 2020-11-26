Advertisement

Deshaun Watson’s 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, who have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

Augusta Christian's Brandon Bowen will soon sign a baseball scholarship to Francis Marion...
Augusta Christian’s Brandon Bowen overcomes freak accident
Bama’s Jones, Auburn’s Nix playing well entering Iron Bowl
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million