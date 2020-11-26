Searching for solutions as violent crimes grip CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During what’s usually a festive time of year, the CSRA has seen several acts of deadly violence.

“I know places like Chicago or different and bigger places, it may happen all the time but Augusta, this is so unique, it’s different,” community activist Lucresha Thomas of the Deep in the Heart Foundation said.

Six separate shootings to be exact, with seven lives lost:

“My condolences goes out to those families. You know who are traumatized with this knowing that their loved one went out to get a haircut, and never made it back,” community activist Jack Logan said.

Logan is the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People. He says acts of violence can impact a whole community.

“That makes people not feel not as safe, you know when they’re out in the yard, knowing that people who should not have a gun, will carry out these acts of violence,” Logan said.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, crimes like theft and robbery increase during the holidays but violent crimes like assault do not.

So why now? Experts say it could be holiday or pandemic stress or just too much free time.

“I feel like people have so much time on their hands and they’re just doing senseless crimes,” Thomas said.

Three of those shootings are still under investigation.

But an arrest has been made in the Tuesday night shooting that killed 30-year-old Joshua Hadnot at Benson Estates Apartments.

