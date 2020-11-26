Black Saturday aims to boost hard-hit local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After you eat your favorite Thanksgiving food, a big tradition for many people is snagging some deals on Black Friday.

Many business owners hope it’ll give them a much-needed boost this year.

Local stores are fighting to stay afloat, including Black-owned businesses hit twice as hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

One local entrepreneur hopes an initiative will help them bounce back.

His name is Reginale Middleton, owner of Came From Nothing Designer Apparel.

If you’re wondering what that stands for, the owner says the meaning is in the title.

“It’s kind of pretty much overcoming every obstacle that you have in life,” he said.

Obstacles like COVID-19, which has wiped out many small businesses.

He says his Black Saturday event could be the make-or-break for some businesses.

It brings many Black-owned businesses to one area.

“They can come out here and triple their sales that they can possibly do on a regular Saturday,” he said.

It’s an event he’s been hosting for three years, but the pandemic makes it even more necessary.

“We usually peak around this time,” he said.

“Everybody is slow in sales, so it’s little events like this that can push yourself over the peak.”

He says he wants to encourage Black business owners to push through these unique times.

“Kind of trying to inspire other people to start jumping out on faith and doing something that they believe in,” he said.

They’re trying to pick up the pieces of shattered dreams and build a stronger community.

