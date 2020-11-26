Bama’s Jones, Auburn’s Nix playing well entering Iron Bowl

(AP) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Auburn’s Bo Nix have taken different paths to their starting jobs. Now, they’ll lead their teams into the Iron Bowl for the second straight year.

Jones directs one of the nation’s best offenses for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

He arrived in Tuscaloosa as a three-star recruit who had to wait his turn behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Nix was a more prized recruit and instant starter.

Saturday Jones and Nix will meet in Round 2; Auburn won last season’s showdown.

