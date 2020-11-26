Advertisement

Bama’s Jones, Auburn’s Nix playing well entering Iron Bowl

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Auburn’s Bo Nix have taken different paths to their starting jobs. Now, they’ll lead their teams into the Iron Bowl for the second straight year.

Jones directs one of the nation’s best offenses for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

He arrived in Tuscaloosa as a three-star recruit who had to wait his turn behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Nix was a more prized recruit and instant starter.

Saturday Jones and Nix will meet in Round 2;  Auburn won last season’s showdown.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

Augusta Christian's Brandon Bowen will soon sign a baseball scholarship to Francis Marion...
Augusta Christian’s Brandon Bowen overcomes freak accident
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Deshaun Watson’s 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million