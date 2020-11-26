Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Augusta claimed the life of a man early today, the latest in a wave of deadly incidents that’s swept Richmond County during what’s supposed to be a time to reflect on our blessings.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 1:14 a.m. to the report of the shooting in the 3600 block of Byrd Road.

Arriving officers found the victim inside the home suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the office of Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:02 a.m.

Bowen’s office identified him as Benjamin Chavous, 44. While Bowen’s office said he was from Warrenton, deputies said he was from Hephzibah. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy.

Deputies said investigators were able to link Robert Olyowski, 29, of Augusta, to the shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The shooting occurred in a south Augusta neighborhood of mostly double-wide mobile homes set back far from the roadway just east of Peach Orchard Road and south of Tobacco Road.

It’s in the same quadrant of the city as a homicide that occurred late Tuesday.

That shooting was reported at the Benson Estates Apartments in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road . It claimed the life of Joshua Hadnot, 30, of Memphis, Tenn. Jeremiah Long, 26, of Hephzibah, was arrested.

On Monday, a shooting at the Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon in the 700 block of Eve Street left two people dead , a community in mourning and authorities searching for clues. Wyman Scott and Meguel Freeman were killed in that incident, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the shooting was targeted or a random crime.

And on Saturday, 18-year-old Ketron McCray was shot dead on the roadway in the 400 block of Aiken Street. Investigators say he man was on a bicycle and was shot and killed while speaking to a group of people.

