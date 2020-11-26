Augusta Rescue Mission offers hope to many in the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a day of gratitude, but also one of giving, which is especially needed this year.

From the pandemic to crime to job and housing uncertainty, this has been a tough time for so many local families.

But the Augusta Rescue Mission is stepping up and offering hope -- not just on Thanksgiving.

There is no greater need than the one gone unmet. In the crux of crime, loss, and poverty, District One knows the hunger for hope all too well.

It’s why Augusta Rescue Mission isn’t just saving this holiday. It’s also changing an area beyond it.

“It’s turkey, mash potatoes, and green beans and all the fixings,” mission director Chris Jones said. “And it’s just a bonified Thanksgiving meal, so they’re going to get that as well as encouragement today as they have to go back out into the community.”

From today’s meal drop-offs and pickups to this entire year’s worth of giving food, clothes, and shelter downtown, Jones has seen plenty.

“It’s really been amazing because I’ve seen the tremendous generosity of our community, we’ve actually done really well during this season,” Jones said.

The non-profit outreach made more than 300 Thanksgiving dinners and the numbers don’t stop there. Bibles and blankets were given out today.

With COVID peaking, food insecurity, and homelessness, the rescue mission has been serving nearly 100 meals per day this season.

“This is probably just one of those most meaningful things I think I’ve seen,” Jones said.

Now more than ever, the Augusta Rescue Mission needs your help. You can donate clothes, food, or money. If you would like to donate your time, you have several chances leading up to Christmas.

