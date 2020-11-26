Advertisement

Augusta Rescue Mission offers hope to many in the community

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a day of gratitude, but also one of giving, which is especially needed this year.

From the pandemic to crime to job and housing uncertainty, this has been a tough time for so many local families.

But the Augusta Rescue Mission is stepping up and offering hope -- not just on Thanksgiving.

There is no greater need than the one gone unmet. In the crux of crime, loss, and poverty, District One knows the hunger for hope all too well.

It’s why Augusta Rescue Mission isn’t just saving this holiday. It’s also changing an area beyond it.

“It’s turkey, mash potatoes, and green beans and all the fixings,” mission director Chris Jones said. “And it’s just a bonified Thanksgiving meal, so they’re going to get that as well as encouragement today as they have to go back out into the community.”

From today’s meal drop-offs and pickups to this entire year’s worth of giving food, clothes, and shelter downtown, Jones has seen plenty.

“It’s really been amazing because I’ve seen the tremendous generosity of our community, we’ve actually done really well during this season,” Jones said.

The non-profit outreach made more than 300 Thanksgiving dinners and the numbers don’t stop there. Bibles and blankets were given out today.

With COVID peaking, food insecurity, and homelessness, the rescue mission has been serving nearly 100 meals per day this season.

“This is probably just one of those most meaningful things I think I’ve seen,” Jones said.

Now more than ever, the Augusta Rescue Mission needs your help. You can donate clothes, food, or money. If you would like to donate your time, you have several chances leading up to Christmas.

MORE | For his birthday, this local boy wanted to give instead of receive

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a drive-by shooting early Nov. 28, 2020, at the...
1 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Aiken nightclub
Black Friday is all about the deals, but some shoppers were asking to pay more than the price...
Local church says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life
Shipping
Be prepared for shipping delays this holiday season
Willie Mays
Community honors 'Superman' Willie Mays
Fleet Feet
Small businesses seek a boost on Black Friday