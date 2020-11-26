Augusta Christian’s Brandon Bowen overcomes freak accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - January ninth began like any other day for Brandon Bowen. He showed up to baseball practice as usual, but a freak accident duirng warm ups quickly changed that. While walking along the left field line to join his teammates, an errant throw found its way to Brandon.

“He over-threw and hit me in the side of the head right above the temple,” said Bowen.

Brandon was only wearing a hat at the time and had no protection, yet still was hesitant about going to the hospital. Thankfully, he did.

“Well really, I didn’t really think anything was serious going there. I really didn’t want to be at the hospital. And after I got to the hospital I was told I had a brain bleed and that I was being rushed into emergency surgery,” Bowen continued.

Bowen has made a full recovery since the January accident and will even be signing a college baseball scholarship next week. An experience like this is life changing, but through his faith, support of his parents, and teammates, Bowen has a new appreciation of his experiences: both good and bad.

“I think the biggest thing you could say is that it’s a miracle. And everything that’s been happening in my life this year and everything in the past, it just points to the Lord and shows how He can get you through it all: the worst of things to showing you the best of things,” Bowen finished.

Bowen currently plays for Augusta Christian and also with Complete Game for travel ball. He’ll be signing with Francis Marion University on December 2nd.

