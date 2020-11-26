Advertisement

Augusta Christian’s Brandon Bowen overcomes freak accident

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - January ninth began like any other day for Brandon Bowen. He showed up to baseball practice as usual, but a freak accident duirng warm ups quickly changed that. While walking along the left field line to join his teammates, an errant throw found its way to Brandon.

“He over-threw and hit me in the side of the head right above the temple,” said Bowen.

Brandon was only wearing a hat at the time and had no protection, yet still was hesitant about going to the hospital. Thankfully, he did.

“Well really, I didn’t really think anything was serious going there. I really didn’t want to be at the hospital. And after I got to the hospital I was told I had a brain bleed and that I was being rushed into emergency surgery,” Bowen continued.

Bowen has made a full recovery since the January accident and will even be signing a college baseball scholarship next week. An experience like this is life changing, but through his faith, support of his parents, and teammates, Bowen has a new appreciation of his experiences: both good and bad.

“I think the biggest thing you could say is that it’s a miracle. And everything that’s been happening in my life this year and everything in the past, it just points to the Lord and shows how He can get you through it all: the worst of things to showing you the best of things,” Bowen finished.

Bowen currently plays for Augusta Christian and also with Complete Game for travel ball. He’ll be signing with Francis Marion University on December 2nd.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Wiley is charged following the fatal pedestrian incident on Thanksgiving night.
Arrest made after 27-year-old struck, killed by car in Richmond County
This was the scene on Nov. 26, 2020, where a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 3600 block of...
27-year-old pedestrian killed in Augusta crash
Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of partially severing his parents arms with a...
Police: SC man partially severs parents’ arms in machete attack on Thanksgiving Day
Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, Augusta Mall was a hot spot for deal hunters...
CSRA’s bargain hunters come out for the Black Friday deals
Robert Olyowski
Suspect arrested after Augusta shooting kills 44-year-old man

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Deshaun Watson’s 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions
Bama’s Jones, Auburn’s Nix playing well entering Iron Bowl
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million