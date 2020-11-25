If your turkey is still frozen, what do you do?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Thanksgiving, but all is not lost if you haven’t taken your turkey out of the freezer.

That is a step a lot of people forget, so we are on your side with some last-minute help.

It takes 24 hours of thawing time for every 4-5 pounds, so we’ve got to make up for a lot of lost time.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests submerging the turkey, and it has to be fully submerged, breast side down. Change the water every 30 minutes. It will take two to six hours for a smaller bird or eight to 10 for a larger one. You then have to cook it immediately.

Don’t have time for that? Alexa, launch Butterball.

Yes, even Amazon has gotten in on the fun. The device suggests:

1. Thaw in cold water as long as you can.

2. Cook in oven at 325 degrees.

3. After three hours, check the temp. The breast should be 170 degrees, the thigh 180 degrees, and 165 degrees in stuffing.

You can also talk to a live turkey expert by calling the Butterball hotline. You can also send a text -- as always the advice is free -- but in a pinch -- it sure can be priceless.

What if you haven’t even bought your turkey yet?

If you need to get some last-minute preps before dinner, heads up.

Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi and Lidl will all be closed on Thanksgiving. Kroger and Food Lion stores will be open, but they will close at 4 p.m.

