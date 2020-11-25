Universities set virus precautions as students head home for holidays

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a tale of two universities. While the University of South Carolina Aiken opts to continue learning virtually after Thanksgiving, Augusta University says is not changing its learning schedule.

There’s been a big concern surrounding students and COVID-19 safety as the holiday weekend continues to approach us.

With Thanksgiving just two days away, college campuses are starting to empty once again.

“Well it certainly has been a semester for the history books...,” Daren Timmons, UofSC Aiken Provost, and Vice-Chancellor, said.

Some students will return to campus after the break, but others will stay at home due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The anticipation was students traveled far and wide, and mixed with different parts of the population, and then came back to campus, then the likelihood of bringing the coronavirus back to campus was quite high,” Timmons said.

And research shows that may be true. During the weeks between August 2 and September 5, as colleges welcomed students back on campus, the CDC found a 55 percent increase in COVID-19 cases for ages 18 to 22.

There’s also a risk that students could be taking the virus home. In Georgia, 18 to 29-year-olds still have the highest number of cases for any age group.

Many are worried that rising COVID-19 cases combined with students heading home for the holidays could lead to yet another surge.

“We have really encouraged our students to get a test before returning home for thanksgiving, to know that they have a clean bill of health,” Timmons said.

UofSC Aiken will continue the rest of their semester virtually to avoid potential spread on campus, but across the state line, AU says they will continue to hold some in-person classes and exams after thanksgiving.

In a statement to students, AU’s President Brooks Keel urged students returning home to “remain vigilant in protecting yourself and those around you...”

“It’s such an important time for our students to continue the progress toward their degree in the midst of the craziness around us. Let’s continue marching forward,” Timmons said.

Both universities will continue the COVID-19 precautions on campus when students do return.

For UofSC Aiken, students living on campus in January, they must return with a negative test result. Both universities offer free COVID-19 testing on campus for students.

