Sunbeam Products recalls nearly 1 million Crock-Pot cookers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a bulletin for nearly 1 million units of a Sunbeam Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker after reports of customers receiving burns.

According to the recall description, this Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

About 914,430 units in the United States roughly 28,330 sold in Canada are affected by this recall. These units were sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide, online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020.

The commission says Sunbeam Products have already received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode but may continue to use it for slow cooking or sautéing.

You can also contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.

And if you choose to continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

For more information about the recall, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

