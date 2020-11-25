S.C. unemployment extended benefits program to end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The U.S. Department of Labor has informed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce that the extended benefits program will come to an end after the claim week ending Dec. 12.

A state’s unemployment rate recorded for three months helps to determine when the program begins and ends.

Because South Carolina’s three month unemployment rate average was higher than 6.5%, the program began in the state. Once that average fell below that percentage, the program was set to end.

Former claimants of the program can reapply to determine their eligibility to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

