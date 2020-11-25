Advertisement

S.C. unemployment extended benefits program to end

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The U.S. Department of Labor has informed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce that the extended benefits program will come to an end after the claim week ending Dec. 12.

A state’s unemployment rate recorded for three months helps to determine when the program begins and ends.

Because South Carolina’s three month unemployment rate average was higher than 6.5%, the program began in the state. Once that average fell below that percentage, the program was set to end.

Former claimants of the program can reapply to determine their eligibility to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
This was the scene at the Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon a day after a shooting left two men...
Barbershop shooting leaves two dead and a community heartbroken
Fatal accident reported on I-20 eastbound at exit 11
Crash kills big-rig driver on I-20 in Aiken County
Surveillance images of the suspected jewelry thieves and their vehicle.
Pair stole $10K worth of jewelry from Martinez store, deputies say

Latest News

Jaime Harrison announced the launch of his new political action committee.
Jaime Harrison launches new PAC, keeps options open after Senate loss
Augusta firefighters fried this turkey as part of a demonstration.
Don’t wing it; follow these turkey-frying tips from local fire crews
Turkey-frying safety tips from Augusta firefighters
Turkey-frying safety tips from Augusta firefighters
Election workers get ready for recount
How new recount will unfold in Richmond County