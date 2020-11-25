Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Aiken County hit-and-run

By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Bettis Academy Road.

An unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian, then left the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

There’s currently no description of the vehicle.

SCHP is investigating.

It was Tuesday’s second fatal crash near Bettis Academy Road.

A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash Tuesday afternoon after the truck ran off the right side of Interstate 20 and hit the Bettis Academy Raod overpass near Exit 11. SCHP is investigating that crash, as well.

