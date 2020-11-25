Advertisement

Major changes for post-major media tours during pandemic

Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at...
Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Monday after the majors are usually a busy time for the winners who try to maximize exposure through a media tour. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, any kind of media tour is virtual.

Bryson DeChambeau’s agent recalls him asking what to prepare for on the day after the U.S. Open.

The response: Depends on how much time DeChambeau wanted to spend on his phone. Collin Morikawa still took advantage of a virtual media tour, doing nearly two dozen requests over three days, all from the comfort of his home.

Dustin Johnson? He went on vacation in the Caribbean.

