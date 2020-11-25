Major changes for post-major media tours during pandemic

(AP) - The Monday after the majors are usually a busy time for the winners who try to maximize exposure through a media tour. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, any kind of media tour is virtual.

Bryson DeChambeau’s agent recalls him asking what to prepare for on the day after the U.S. Open.

The response: Depends on how much time DeChambeau wanted to spend on his phone. Collin Morikawa still took advantage of a virtual media tour, doing nearly two dozen requests over three days, all from the comfort of his home.

Dustin Johnson? He went on vacation in the Caribbean.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.