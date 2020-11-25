Advertisement

How new recount will unfold in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election workers across Georgia begin an official recount of votes in the presidential race, the Richmond County Board of Elections met Tuesday night to make preparations.

The recount will be the second. This one will be done by machine-scanning ballots, while the earlier one was done by hand.

Counties have one week to count the nearly 5 million presidential ballots from the Nov. 3 election.

Richmond County workers will begin counting at 9 a.m. Monday. They expect it to take two days. The deadline is midnight Tuesday.

The results will then need to be recertified.

MORE | Congressman Rick Allen tests positive for coronavirus

This comes after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in Georgia following the previous statewide recount, which was technically known as an audit.

The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.

Once the recount is finished, election officials will switch gears to focus on the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of them got a sufficient majority of votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

Absentee ballots for the runoff are being sent out. If you aren’t registered to vote yet, the deadline is Dec. 7. In-person early voting starts Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
This was the scene at the Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon a day after a shooting left two men...
Barbershop shooting leaves two dead and a community heartbroken
Fatal accident reported on I-20 eastbound at exit 11
Crash kills big-rig driver on I-20 in Aiken County
Surveillance images of the suspected jewelry thieves and their vehicle.
Pair stole $10K worth of jewelry from Martinez store, deputies say

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
S.C. unemployment extended benefits program to end
Jaime Harrison announced the launch of his new political action committee.
Jaime Harrison launches new PAC, keeps options open after Senate loss
Augusta firefighters fried this turkey as part of a demonstration.
Don’t wing it; follow these turkey-frying tips from local fire crews
Turkey-frying safety tips from Augusta firefighters
Turkey-frying safety tips from Augusta firefighters