How new recount will unfold in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election workers across Georgia begin an official recount of votes in the presidential race, the Richmond County Board of Elections met Tuesday night to make preparations.

The recount will be the second. This one will be done by machine-scanning ballots, while the earlier one was done by hand.

Counties have one week to count the nearly 5 million presidential ballots from the Nov. 3 election.

Richmond County workers will begin counting at 9 a.m. Monday. They expect it to take two days. The deadline is midnight Tuesday.

The results will then need to be recertified.

This comes after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in Georgia following the previous statewide recount, which was technically known as an audit.

The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.

Once the recount is finished, election officials will switch gears to focus on the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of them got a sufficient majority of votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

Absentee ballots for the runoff are being sent out. If you aren’t registered to vote yet, the deadline is Dec. 7. In-person early voting starts Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.