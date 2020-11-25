Former Augusta mayor lies for public viewing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - William “Willie” H. Mays, III, former city of Augusta mayor, will lie-in-honor with a public viewing at the Bell Auditorium.

The viewing will be on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the William B. Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.

A second viewing be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the W.H. Mays Mortuary.

The public is asked to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines relative to social distancing and the wearing of masks during the visitations.

Mays served the city of Augusta for nearly 30 years in three different positions.

