Local YMCA aims to help more families in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many of us, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time of plentiful food. But we know that’s not the case for everyone.

The group Feeding America says more than 11,000 kids across Richmond County are considered food insecure. But our local YMCA is making a difference.

Hundreds of people got involved this week packing bags of food here at the Family Y. Many have come in to help from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and even on the weekends, all trying to meet a need this holiday season.

Because even at Thanksgiving, some are looking for their next meal.

“When I lost my job, everything went downhill. I actually just moved out here like a week ago because after I lost my job I got evicted,” Desiree Chance said.

Chance lives in Augusta with her three young kids. She says she lost her job because of the pandemic.

“We were in a three-bedroom home, two acres of land,” she said. “It was really hard. We had to stay in a hotel for four months.”

But with a roof over their head, the YMCA is keeping the kids fed. It’s one less worry in a year with plenty.

“This past week, we are already over 75,000 meals,” Catie McCauley with the Family Y said.

McCauley says they’ll likely deliver upwards of 90,000 meals by the end of this week. Their training and board rooms are now food storage.

Children across our community will get seven-day snack bags and bags with three days of breakfast and lunch.

“Anytime the kids are out of school, we’re supplementing those meals that they would be getting at school,” McCauley said.

They’ll pack the buses and deliver to their Y locations and to neighborhoods, with the help of volunteers like Kurt Mueller and his sons, Drake and Gage, who came to help.

“We’ve got a pandemic at the holidays when so many people aren’t as fortunate as others,” he said.

In fact, food insecurity is up 22 percent in our area according to Golden Harvest Food Bank -- another layer to a pandemic that won’t end.

“In our backyard, there are kids that are going hungry. We have to do something about it,” McCauley said.

There are a couple of ways you can help, you can donate online or also sign up to volunteer at the Family YMCA website.

The YMCA says this effort is an extension of their summer food program, and they plan to continue this into next year.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.