Don’t wing it; follow these turkey-frying tips from local fire crews

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some say everything is better fried — even turkey.

But the Augusta Fire Department wants to remind people that frying a turkey can be dangerous.

On Tuesday, the agency held a demonstration on what could happen.

The Augusta fire marshal says last November the department responded to 35 fires in the area.

He says if you do fry a turkey, make sure it’s fully thawed and that you are using the right amount of oil.

You should also do it outside.

On Tuesday, there were no burned turkeys -- they ended up with a deliciously fried one instead.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.