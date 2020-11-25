Don’t wing it; follow these turkey-frying tips from local fire crews
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some say everything is better fried — even turkey.
But the Augusta Fire Department wants to remind people that frying a turkey can be dangerous.
On Tuesday, the agency held a demonstration on what could happen.
The Augusta fire marshal says last November the department responded to 35 fires in the area.
He says if you do fry a turkey, make sure it’s fully thawed and that you are using the right amount of oil.
You should also do it outside.
On Tuesday, there were no burned turkeys -- they ended up with a deliciously fried one instead.
