Don’t let your guard down against COVID, Kemp warns Georgians

By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp is imploring Georgians to keep an increase in COVID-19 cases from becoming a full resurgence during the holiday season.

He says new regulations aren’t needed, but he’s imploring people to take precautions over Thanksgiving.

“I know that people are frustrated and ready to return to normal. I am, as well,” he said. “But we cannot grow weary. We have to keep our foot on the gas in this fight.”

Kemp said Tuesday he’s encouraged the state’s COVID-19 numbers are not as high as other states, but he worries the holidays could cause them to spike.

MORE | Holiday brings out travelers but also dread among health workers

“I’m ecstatic that we’re where we are,” he said. “I’m also concerned at where we could go if we don’t have people follow the best practices especially over Thanksgiving when they’re traveling.”

Although the virus is spreading more slowly in Georgia than in most other states, the rapidly rising number of infections is approaching the peak Georgia saw in late July.

“We want this to be a bump, not a spike,” Kemp said.

Georgia’s public health commissioner also reminded people that if you get a negative coronavirus test before you travel, that doesn’t mean you can ignore safety guidelines.

Georgia State University public health professor Harry Heiman says it’s a “full crisis,” and the latest White House task force report says Georgia is in the early stages of a full resurgence.

On Tuesday, Georgia saw 2,400 new cases, and South Carolina saw 1,300.

According to Johns Hopkins University, for the 21st time more than 2,000 deaths were reported in the U.S. in a single day. Officials say they haven’t seen numbers like this since May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

