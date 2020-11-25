One dead after shooting at apartments in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a reported shooting in Hephzibah.

Dispatch says the call came in at 10:22 p.m. for a possible shooting at Benson Estates Apartments on the 300 blk of Williamsburg Drive.

Deputies responded to the call and upon arrival found two victims with gunshots. Officials say one victim has died, and the other victim has been transported to the hospital and their condition is considered to be non life-threatening.

Investigators say they do have suspects in custody.

