Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures today topped out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with cloud cover increasing as we head towards tonight. Cloudy skies will keep lows in the mid and upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning but it still across the CSRA especially near bodies of water. Temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will be on the warmer side in the low to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south @ 5-9 mph. Lows Wednesday night will be warmer dropping back into the low to mid 50s with usual cold spots dropping back into the upper 40s possibly.

Wednesday will be dry for the morning and afternoon but a cold front is expected to move through our area Wednesday evening which will bring us the chance for some showers Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving morning looks to be on the soggy side with rain likely from the cold front but not expecting a complete washout for Thanksgiving day by any means. Highs will be in the mid 70s for your Thursday and Friday with lows in the mid to low 50s. Friday looks to be dry but rain chances will return for the weekend. Highs will be above average through Saturday afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

