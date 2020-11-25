Advertisement

Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

Markus Paul, 54. joined the Cowboys staff in 2018.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice over what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving one of their strength and conditioning coaches.

The Cowboys said Tuesday that Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency at the facility, where he was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel before being transported to a hospital.

The team citied his family in an update that said Paul was undergoing further medical tests. Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players. Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving.

