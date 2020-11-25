COVID-19 putting college basketball traditions in quarantine

(AP) - The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically altered all aspects of college athletics. It has also silenced basketball traditions ranging from the Cameron Crazies at powerhouse Duke to the “Toilet Paper” game at tiny John Brown University.

The season begins on Wednesday and fans are not allowed to attend. That means a lot of the fun traditions will have to wait until things become safer.

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz says teams will need to find their energy from each other and realize fans are still able to watch on television.

