Advertisement

Burke County deputies say ‘click it or get a ticket’ ahead of holiday travel

Burke County deputies say ‘click it or get a ticket’ ahead of holiday travel
Burke County deputies say ‘click it or get a ticket’ ahead of holiday travel((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have a message for all drivers ahead of the holiday season.

Sheriff’s offices across Georgia are enforcing seat belt, speeding, DUI, distracted driving, and all traffic laws during the extended holiday weekend.

It’s all an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Research shows that people who ride in the front seat of any vehicle and buckle up reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 45 to 60 percent.

And according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, more than half of people killed in passenger vehicle crashes last year were not buckled up.

So if you plan on hitting the road this weekend, BCSO says keeps these tips in mind:

  • Make sure your tires are safe for the road and have your vehicle serviced if needed.
  • Be patient and allow extra time for your trip.
  • Do not try to make up time by speeding.
  • Make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt before getting on the road.
  • Avoid distractions like phones, conversations, eating, and grooming.
  • Take breaks when tired and alternate driving on long trips.
  • Never get behind the wheel when under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
One dead after vehicle overturns on Harlem-Grovetown Road
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Suspicious death of 19-year-old investigated in Augusta

Latest News

Colleges and COVID with the holidays
Colleges and COVID with the holidays
Local 5-year-old is a karate champion
North Augusta 5-year-old wins big as a true karate kid
Local 5-year-old is a karate champion
Local 5-year-old is a karate champion
Local restaurants looking to fill the void this Thanksgiving
Local restaurants looking to fill the void this Thanksgiving