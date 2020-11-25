Burke County deputies say ‘click it or get a ticket’ ahead of holiday travel

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have a message for all drivers ahead of the holiday season.

Sheriff’s offices across Georgia are enforcing seat belt, speeding, DUI, distracted driving, and all traffic laws during the extended holiday weekend.

It’s all an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Research shows that people who ride in the front seat of any vehicle and buckle up reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 45 to 60 percent.

And according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, more than half of people killed in passenger vehicle crashes last year were not buckled up.

So if you plan on hitting the road this weekend, BCSO says keeps these tips in mind:

Make sure your tires are safe for the road and have your vehicle serviced if needed.

Be patient and allow extra time for your trip.

Do not try to make up time by speeding.

Make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt before getting on the road.

Avoid distractions like phones, conversations, eating, and grooming.

Take breaks when tired and alternate driving on long trips.

Never get behind the wheel when under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

