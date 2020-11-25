Advertisement

Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran arm to their rotation by signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal.

The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.

The signing comes after left-hander Drew Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16.

Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams. Morton was drafted by Atlanta in 2002 and made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008 before he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2009.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
One dead after vehicle overturns on Harlem-Grovetown Road
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Suspicious death of 19-year-old investigated in Augusta

Latest News

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
COVID-19 putting college basketball traditions in quarantine
Markus Paul, 54. joined the Cowboys staff in 2018.
Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff
Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at...
Major changes for post-major media tours during pandemic
Basketball
USC Aiken women’s basketball game canceled over positive COVID-19 tests