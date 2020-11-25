Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran arm to their rotation by signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal.

The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.

The signing comes after left-hander Drew Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16.

Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams. Morton was drafted by Atlanta in 2002 and made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008 before he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2009.

