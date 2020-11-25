Advertisement

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
This was the scene at the Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon a day after a shooting left two men...
Barbershop shooting leaves two dead and a community heartbroken
Fatal accident reported on I-20 eastbound at exit 11
Crash kills big-rig driver on I-20 in Aiken County
Surveillance images of the suspected jewelry thieves and their vehicle.
Pair stole $10K worth of jewelry from Martinez store, deputies say

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
S.C. unemployment extended benefits program to end
Jaime Harrison announced the launch of his new political action committee.
Jaime Harrison launches new PAC, keeps options open after Senate loss
Augusta firefighters fried this turkey as part of a demonstration.
Don’t wing it; follow these turkey-frying tips from local fire crews
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
Biden moves ahead with assembling administration