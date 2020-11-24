Advertisement

WATCH: Wildlife uses Utah’s first interstate crossing just for them

By Jason Old
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Video of various animals utilizing a wildlife bridge over an interstate highway in Utah shows the $5 million project is working as intended, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“It’s working! Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parleys Canyon wildlife overpass this year. As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The Parleys Canyon Wildlife Overpass in northern Utah near Salt Lake City was built over Interstate 80 in 2018. It was the state’s first overpass built for wildlife crossings.

The video, released on November 19, shows bears, deer, bobcats and other critters using the bridge in 2020.

Caption

The Utah Department of Transportation built the wildlife crossing to improve safety on I-80 by reducing vehicle collisions with animals.

The bridge is 350 ft. long and 50 ft. wide. Crews placed boulders and rocks on the bridge to help it blend in with the surroundings.

The agency also built six miles of fencing to encourage wildlife to use the crossing instead of trying to cross the interstate. “We want to make the bridge feel as much a part of the surroundings as we can,” UDOT Public Information Officer John Gleason said just after completion of the project. “It’s a win for both wildlife and people that drive on the road.”

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there were 106 vehicle collisions with wildlife in the Parleys Canyon area in the two years prior to the crossing opening. Data since the opening of the crossing was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
One dead after vehicle overturns on Harlem-Grovetown Road
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Suspicious death of 19-year-old investigated in Augusta

Latest News

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
LIVE: Biden bringing forward his intended national security team
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
LIVE: Biden, Harris to announce cabinet nominees
With the acknowledgement from the General Services Administration, the Biden team will have...
Pennsylvania, Nevada certify Biden as winner of presidential vote