Warrants: Raid on personal care homes was over potential stolen stimulus checks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of warrants now tells us exactly why state and local officials raided a chain of personal care homes in Augusta.

First Love Personal Home Care and its homes on Milledgeville Road and Old Savannah Road were targeted last Tuesday by officials from the GBI, the DPH Ombudsman, Burke County, Richmond County, the district attorney’s office, and Gold Cross.

Newly released warrants say the raid happened after two people died at one of the other home care facilities on Wrightsboro Road back in October.

During that investigations, family members of those who lived at the facilities made allegations that the owners stole CARES Act stimulus funds meant for residents at the homes.

The warrant says an employee appears to have backed that allegation, saying that the owners, Carol and Sammie Lisenbee, specifically targeted residents who did not have close contact with family members.

The search warrants went seeking employment records, patient records, and various financial documents.

The Lisenbees appear to have hired attorneys.

