USC Aiken women’s basketball game canceled over positive COVID-19 tests

Basketball
Basketball
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s women’s basketball season opener against USC Aiken has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the USC Aiken program, officials said Monday.

According to CCU, the game was scheduled for Wednesday at the HTC Center.

MORE | UofSC to require COVID-19 testing of students, employees

Officials said CCU will now open the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the team hosts South Carolina State.

The game will be a part of a season-opening doubleheader, as the CCU men’s basketball team will host North Carolina Wesleyan at 4 p.m.

According to CCU, the women’s basketball game will be broadcast on the Chanticleer Radio Network on 105.5 Hank FM. It will also broadcast online on ESPN+.

