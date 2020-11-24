USC Aiken women’s basketball game canceled over positive COVID-19 tests

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s women’s basketball season opener against USC Aiken has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the USC Aiken program, officials said Monday.

According to CCU, the game was scheduled for Wednesday at the HTC Center.

Officials said CCU will now open the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the team hosts South Carolina State.

The game will be a part of a season-opening doubleheader, as the CCU men’s basketball team will host North Carolina Wesleyan at 4 p.m.

According to CCU, the women’s basketball game will be broadcast on the Chanticleer Radio Network on 105.5 Hank FM. It will also broadcast online on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.