Advertisement

LIVE: Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump’s joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

“This was a fair election,” the president joked. “Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots. I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That’s too bad for Carrots.”

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

While "Corn" and "Cob" are getting ready for their big appearance tomorrow, don't forget to VOTE for National Thanksgiving Turkey! http://45.wh.gov/6NoVrD

Posted by The White House on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
One dead after vehicle overturns on Harlem-Grovetown Road
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Suspicious death of 19-year-old investigated in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding
Rep. Rick Allen
Local Congressman Rick Allen tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Turkeys pardoned in White House Thanksgiving tradition