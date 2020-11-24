Advertisement

Lanes open on Bobby Jones Hwy I-520 after accident

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries at Bobby Jones I-520EB at mile marker 12.5.

Officials say the driver of a truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane and a construction truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane.

The construction truck changed lanes onto the median causing the front of the truck to strike the left rear of the trailer that was being pulled by the construction truck.

Two workers were ejected from the trailer and appear to have sustained serious injuries and will be transported to the local hospital for treatment.

Both lanes of I-520 eastbound will have been reopened as of 5:07 p.m.

