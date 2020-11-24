Advertisement

Fatal traffic accident reported on I-20 east at exit 11

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal tractor-trailer crash has been reported on Interstate 20 eastbound at exit 11.

Officials say a tractor-trailer was heading east and hit the bridge near exit 11. The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials also investigating what the truck was carrying.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

We have News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as it develops.

Last night, a nine-vehicle accident led to a traffic backup on both sides of the interstate at this same exit.

