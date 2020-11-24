Advertisement

Some romaine hearts recalled in 15 states because of E. coli concerns

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says they have the harvest dates of Oct. 23 and 26, so they’re no probably longer on store shelves.

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.

The Dole-brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states - Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia - sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

People who have these romaine hearts should throw them away and not eat them.

Two Florida families involved in a kidney swap met for the first time three months after the...
