Local Congressman Rick Allen tests positive for coronavirus

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Rep. Rick W. Allen said today that he has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms.

He said he’s working from home as he self-isolates to keep from infecting others.

The Augusta Republican, who represents Georgia’s 12 Congressional District, said he learned of the positive results today as part of his regular testing.

