Local Congressman Rick Allen tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Rep. Rick W. Allen said today that he has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms.

He said he’s working from home as he self-isolates to keep from infecting others.

The Augusta Republican, who represents Georgia’s 12 Congressional District, said he learned of the positive results today as part of his regular testing.

”I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine.”

