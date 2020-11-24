Pair stole $10K worth of jewelry from Martinez store, deputies say
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have released photos of two men they say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry.
The theft happened on Nov. 11, according to authorities.
The men reached around and over the counters and took $10,400 worth of jewelry, deputies said.
They were seen riding in a tan or gold Lexus sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.