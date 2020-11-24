Advertisement

Pair stole $10K worth of jewelry from Martinez store, deputies say

Surveillance images of the suspected jewelry thieves and their vehicle.
Surveillance images of the suspected jewelry thieves and their vehicle.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have released photos of two men they say stole $10,000 worth of jewelry.

The theft happened on Nov. 11, according to authorities.

The men reached around and over the counters and took $10,400 worth of jewelry, deputies said.

They were seen riding in a tan or gold Lexus sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Augusta barbershop double slaying: What we know
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Road.
One dead after vehicle overturns on Harlem-Grovetown Road
John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Suspicious death of 19-year-old investigated in Augusta

Latest News

Basketball
USC Aiken women’s basketball game canceled over positive COVID-19 tests
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)
Ga. agencies break up child sex trafficking ring, authorities announce
Empty shelves are back in the two-state region.
Stores in region limiting paper purchases to prevent pandemic hoarding
Highway construction cone
Here’s when lanes will be closed and open this holiday week