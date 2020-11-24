Advertisement

North Augusta native launches mayoral campaign for 2021

Stetson Corbitt has announced he is running for Mayor of North Augusta in February 2021.
Stetson Corbitt has announced he is running for Mayor of North Augusta in February 2021.(Source: Stetson Corbitt for Mayor)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stetson Corbitt has announced he is running for Mayor of North Augusta in February 2021.

Back in 2019, Corbitt along with Dave Leverett, Elizabeth Jones, and Stetson Corbitt made history as the first candidates ever to run on the Constitution Party ticket.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Names given to two people found dead inside Augusta barbershop
One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Rd.
One dead after vehicle overturned on Harlem-Grovetown Rd
Deputy John Sharkey
Missing Richmond County deputy has been found
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting
Georgia election sticker
Ga. election updates: Recount, demonstrations, threat investigation and more

Latest News

Man saves dog from an alligator
Man saves dog from an alligator
Names known of two men found dead in Augusta barbershop
Names known of two men found dead in Augusta barbershop
Nine car accident causes backup on I-20
Nine car accident causes backup on I-20
From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
Family of Julian Lewis to file suit against state of Ga. for his death