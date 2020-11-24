North Augusta native launches mayoral campaign for 2021

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stetson Corbitt has announced he is running for Mayor of North Augusta in February 2021.

Back in 2019, Corbitt along with Dave Leverett, Elizabeth Jones, and Stetson Corbitt made history as the first candidates ever to run on the Constitution Party ticket.

