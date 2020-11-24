North Augusta 5-year-old wins big as a true karate kid

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This karate kid is not one to be messed with -- Elsa is now a grand champion in karate, after winning a big tournament in Florida. Did we mention she’s only 5 years old?

Elsa and her older brother Wilson both competed in the Destin Open Martial Arts Tournament in Florida over the weekend.

“I would say it’s the second biggest tournament,” Wilson said.

Wilson came in second place for his age group, while Elsa came in first. Her response to being crowned grand champion?

“It was good. I liked it,” she said.

She’s already making it big, and she is only five-years-old.

“It’s -- we were just very surprised to see her. To be honest, to see her win. It’s just great and we are proud of her and it’s great for her,” Elsa’s parents said.

It’s surprising only because she was a first-time competitor in a national competition, meaning she was competing against very experienced kids.

“You have people from different martial arts disciplines and backgrounds, all different ages, skill ranks, levels, everything coming to compete at this,” head instructor Cameron Smith of Premier Martial Arts said.

Smith is Elsa and Wilson’s sensei at Premier Martial Arts in North Augusta. He’s worked hard with them both over the last four years.

“When I heard her name getting announced over the intercom saying she was grand champion, I’m freaking out and I’m excited and as an instructor and a coach, you just love to see it,” Smith said.

He says you can see the passion in their eyes.

“You can tell that they have a passion for what it is that they’re doing. It’s helped them be able to accomplish more things than the average martial arts student their age would be able to do at this level,” Smith said.

They will only continue to get better and hopefully winning many more medals.

“I’m happy for them. It’s great. I hope it’s going to give them more self-confidence, you know, and they’re going to keep working, but they need to keep working. They have a long way in front of them,” their dad said.

Elsa and Wilson will continue their martial arts career and are currently prepping for their next big tournament at the battle of Atlanta.

