Nine-vehicle accident shuts down Interstate 20

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car accident is causing traffic back up on both sides of Interstate 20 near exit 11 in Aiken County.

According to dispatch, the accident happened on the westbound side of I-20. A bus, 18-wheeler, and seven other vehicles are involved.

Traffic is being detoured on both I-20 eastbound and westbound.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.