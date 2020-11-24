Advertisement

Nine-vehicle accident shuts down Interstate 20

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car accident is causing traffic back up on both sides of Interstate 20 near exit 11 in Aiken County.

According to dispatch, the accident happened on the westbound side of I-20. A bus, 18-wheeler, and seven other vehicles are involved.

Traffic is being detoured on both I-20 eastbound and westbound.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

