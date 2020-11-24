Advertisement

Loeffler returning to campaigning after new negative test

Kelly Loeffler
Kelly Loeffler(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler says she will return to public campaigning after she got a second straight negative coronavirus test.

The Georgia Republican is facing a Jan. 5 runoff in one of the state’s twin U.S. Senate races.

Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test on Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a Jan. 5 runoff.

Loeffler’s campaign says a test Saturday came back inconclusive and a test Sunday came back negative.

A third test came back negative Monday.

Loeffler had isolated after the Friday test.

Perdue returned to public campaigning Monday.

MORE | Richmond County prepares for statewide election recount

