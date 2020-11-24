Advertisement

How risky is your Thanksgiving gathering? Use this tool to find out

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays this year come with difficult choices for most Americans.

With COVID-19 surging across the country, people are trying to figure out how much risk they are taking by gathering for Thanksgiving.

An online map from researchers at Georgia Tech allows users to plug in the number of guests coming to their event and see what the chances are that one of those guests has COVID-19. The likelihood of that is given as a percentage.

On the website, the researchers say their map uses testing data and data from antibody (serology) tests to assess how many people in each county have antibodies to fight against the coronavirus.

The researchers also assume there are five times the number of cases in a community than is being reported.

To use the tool, just scroll to the bottom left side of the screen.

Use the slider to select how many people will be at your event, and then click on your county on the map to see the risk level for your event.

The tool uses data from the COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. Census, and county level COVID-19 data analyzed by The New York Times.

The researchers note the risk of disease spread decreases if people are wearing masks, social distancing, or gathering outdoors.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Two found dead inside Augusta barbershop
Allen Transou
Grovetown councilman passes away, according to mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting

Latest News

New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
Judge blocks removal of Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Deadly car accident in Columbia County
Deadly car accident in Columbia County
Grovetown councilman passes away from COVID-19
Community mourns Grovetown councilman who ’was always ready to help’
Election workers get ready for recount
Richmond County prepares for statewide election recount