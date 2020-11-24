How risky is your Thanksgiving gathering? Use this tool to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays this year come with difficult choices for most Americans.

With COVID-19 surging across the country, people are trying to figure out how much risk they are taking by gathering for Thanksgiving.

An online map from researchers at Georgia Tech allows users to plug in the number of guests coming to their event and see what the chances are that one of those guests has COVID-19. The likelihood of that is given as a percentage.

On the website, the researchers say their map uses testing data and data from antibody (serology) tests to assess how many people in each county have antibodies to fight against the coronavirus.

The researchers also assume there are five times the number of cases in a community than is being reported.

To use the tool, just scroll to the bottom left side of the screen.

Use the slider to select how many people will be at your event, and then click on your county on the map to see the risk level for your event.

The tool uses data from the COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. Census, and county level COVID-19 data analyzed by The New York Times.

The researchers note the risk of disease spread decreases if people are wearing masks, social distancing, or gathering outdoors.

