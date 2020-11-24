Here are the details on Thanksgiving meals, holiday giveaways

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but there are plenty of blessings to count, and among those blessings this Thanksgiving is the generosity of neighbors in the CSRA. That generosity is taking the form of food giveaways meant to ensure no one goes hungry for the holiday.

An annual New Ellenton Thanksgiving community meal will be drive-thru this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 212 Pine Hill Ave. It will be hosted by New Zion Branch Ministries and Four Mile Baptist Church and is open to anyone. Drive by and someone will bring the food to your car. Organizers will be wearing masks and gowns and socially distanced.

The Path Worship Center, 515 N. Belair Road in Evans, will hold a fresh food giveaway from 9 a.m. Tuesday until it’s gone. Each box will contain chicken, beef or pork, a gallon of milk, cheese, butter, sour cream, eggplant, a carton of eggs, tomatoes, potatoes, oranges and apples. The boxes will be available for drive-thru pickup only.

Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition and the Black Voters Matter Fund will provide food for people in need on Wednesday from noon until all food is given away at Historic Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence St. Activities will include opportunities to register to vote and to complete absentee ballot applications. The Black Voters Matter Fund has donated nearly 450 boxes including a hen, canned goods and boxed items that can be picked up by drive-thru or walk-up. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. For information, call 706-832-4995 or email cgjohnson@augustavote.com

The Josey High School Class of 1994 is gearing up for its 10th annual Thanksgiving Feed the Community program Tuesday. There are some changes this year so people can still get free meals despite COVID-19. It will be a drive-thru event, organizers will deliver to go plates to your car. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school on 15th Street.

You can also begin registering for the annual James Brown toy giveaway. Registration is open until Dec. 6 at https://bit.ly/36ZN85E . On Dec. 5, organizers will hold an in-person sign up for seniors and those without internet access.

You can ride Augusta Transit buses for free until the end of December. Download the MyAT app for more information. For a map of routes, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/262/Routes