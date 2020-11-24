For local mom, this Thanksgiving will be different but unforgettable

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Karma Davis says her and her family had many plans ahead, but a socially distanced Thanksgiving was never on the list.

“I didn’t expect that,” she said.

“All of my mom’s kids normally go to her house, so this year it’s like … uuhhhh.”

She says on a normal basis, they’d visit her mom every other weekend.

But along with the COVID-19 pandemic and her mom being a diabetic, they haven’t paid a visit since March.

“She is very fearful of going outside, being around anybody, even my kids because my kids are in school,” Davis said.

“They’re not too happy about it,” she said.

“They beg her every day, ‘Please, Nana, come see us.’”

Davis says she can’t promise her kids warm kisses and hugs from Nana this Thanksgiving.

She says this holiday will be different.

She’s prepared to roll up her sleeves and duplicate some of her mom’s best recipes, from turkey and dressing to her all-time favorite, macaroni and cheese.

“I just wish I could be with my family and friends,” Davis said.

But preparing her first Thanksgiving meal alone will be something she’ll never forget.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.