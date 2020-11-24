Advertisement

Deputies investigating suspicious death of 19-year-old

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 Blk....
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 Blk. Murphy Road.(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 Blk. Murphy Road.

Officials say Jimekeyana Cummings, 19, was found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot of her residence. Cummings was pronounced dead on the scene at 1145 hrs. An autopsy is scheduled.

Details remain extremely limited at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
Two found dead inside Augusta barbershop
Allen Transou
Grovetown councilman passes away, according to mayor
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Name given for 18-year-old killed on Augusta roadway
Residents of the CSRA are reflecting on the life of former Augusta Mayor Willie Mays after...
‘Towering figure’: Augusta leaders reflect on life of former Mayor Mays
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs
Suspect arrested in Aiken County drive-by shooting

Latest News

From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
Family of Julian Lewis to file suit against state of Ga. for his death
An online map from researchers at Georgia Tech allows users to plug in the number of guests...
How risky is your Thanksgiving gathering? Use this tool to find out
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
Judge blocks removal of Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Deadly car accident in Columbia County
Deadly car accident in Columbia County