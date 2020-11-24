Deputies investigating suspicious death of 19-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1900 Blk. Murphy Road.

Officials say Jimekeyana Cummings, 19, was found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot of her residence. Cummings was pronounced dead on the scene at 1145 hrs. An autopsy is scheduled.

Details remain extremely limited at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

