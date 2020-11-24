Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Nov. 23, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High Temperatures today topped out in the upper 60s to near 70 with sunny skies heading into this evening. Clear skies and winds out of the north and north east will help us cool off quickly going into tonight with lows dropping back into the mid and upper 30s. With drier air currently in place over our region patchy fog should be limited tomorrow morning but it still could occur across the CSRA especially near bodies of water. Temperatures for Tuesday afternoon will be on the cooler side only making it into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east @ 5-7 MPH. Lows Tuesday night will be slightly warmer dropping back into the low to mid 40s with usual cold spots dropping back into the upper 30s possibly.

Wednesday will be dry for the morning and afternoon but a cold front is expected to move through our area Wednesday evening which will bring us the chance for some showers Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s as winds out of the south and southwest will bring us warmer air and enhanced moisture across our region. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thanksgiving morning looks to be on the soggy side with rain likely from the cold front but not expecting a complete washout for Thanksgiving Day for now. The timing of the front will ultimately determine how much rain we see across the CSRA. Highs will be in the mid 70s for your Thursday and Friday with lows in the mid to low 50s. Friday looks to remain dry with mostly sunny skies before rain chances come back into the forecast for this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

