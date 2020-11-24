Advertisement

Barnwell 17-year-old has been missing more than a week

Zavier Plunkett
Zavier Plunkett(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old from Barnwell has been missing for more than a week, according to his mother.

Juere Plunkett says she picked up her son Zavier Plunkett from football practice on Nov. 16, and the last time she saw him was when he went to bed that night.

The Barnwell Police Department said a missing-person report has been filed.

The missing teenager is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray Nike flip-flops, according to his mother. She also released photos of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Barnwell police at 803-259-1838.

