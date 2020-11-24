Advertisement

Aiken County’s Darryl Ables honored as S.C. Coroner of the Year

Darryl Ables has been honored by his peers, who selected him as the state’s Coroner of the Year.
Darryl Ables has been honored by his peers, who selected him as the state’s Coroner of the Year.(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has been honored by his peers, who selected him as the state’s Coroner of the Year.

He says he’s humbled by the honor from the South Carolina Coroners Association.

The state has some great coroners, he said, “and for the South Carolina Coroners Association to mention me, I am just in awe”

He said it’s an honor to be recognized by others in the same profession for “the strides we have made and what goals we are striving for.”

He said the honor is also a testament to his dedicated staff, who have welcomed change “and continue their duties with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”

