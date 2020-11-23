Weekly Honors Roll In For Bulldog Football Players

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels and freshman receiver Jermaine Burton have earned weekly Southeastern Conference honors following Georgia’s 31-24 win over Mississippi State, according to a league announcement.

Daniels has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week while Burton has been named the conference’s Freshman of the Week. This marks the first SEC weekly honor for each of them. These are also the Bulldogs’ sixth and seventh weekly honors this season (Sept. 28, Jake Camarda – Special Teams; Oct. 5, OG Ben Cleveland, Offensive Lineman; Oct. 12, OLB Azeez Ojulari, Defensive Lineman; Nov. 2, Richard LeCounte, Defensive Player, Camarda, Special Teams). Daniels, a native of Irvine, Calif., made his Bulldog debut and shredded MSU for 401 yards and four touchdowns (both career highs) during his team’s win. Daniels was 10-for-11 for 144 yards, three touchdowns and was only sacked once on third downs. He posted the top efficiency rating of his career (197.1). Daniels became the first Bulldog since Aaron Murray in 2013 to throw for more than 400 yards in a game.

Daniels has also been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and as one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week for his performance.

Burton, a native of Atlanta and graduate of Calabasas High School (Calif.), hauled in eight catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns (all career highs) from Daniels during the Bulldogs’ fifth win of the year. Burton had catches for 49, 48 and 46 yards and finished with the fourth-best outing by a receiver in school history. His showing was the best since Tavarres King went for a record 205 against Michigan State in the 2012 Outback Bowl.

In addition, Burton garnered Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Fresh Four and 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors.

The No. 13 Bulldogs (5-2 SEC) travel to Columbia, S.C., to face South Carolina (2-6 SEC) on Saturday. SECN will televise the matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.