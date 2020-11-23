Wagener Fire Department shake-up sparks protest

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wagener community members and former volunteer firefighters gathered at the fire station there to protest the city’s decision to terminate the fire chief.

Mike Redd was recently ousted as fire chief after the mayor said he refused to comply with the city’s request to provide documentation about the department’s financials.

After that, all but one firefighter walked out.

Now the department is in a rebuilding phase , relying on outside departments to fight fires within city limits while new volunteers are recruited.

Protesters are asking the mayor to resign, and they were at the fire station on Saturday.

“I made my personal decision based off of the way I felt the decision was handled, and I didn’t feel it was right,” said former volunteer firefighter Logan Musser. “That’s what led me to leave with him. It’s not something I wanted to do. I love the people in this community. I love serving them.”

Meanwhile, interim Fire Chief Gerald Taylor says he was shocked to see the state the department was in when he took over.

Firefighters say they’ve asked the city for repairs and money but never received help.

The mayor says he never received any requests.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.