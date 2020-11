AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms a vehicle is overturned at 5900 Harlem-Grovetown Road.

Dispatch says one person is trapped inside the vehicle and injuries are reported.

The coroner has been called to the scene of the accident.

We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

