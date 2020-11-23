This year, the Thanksgiving generosity is flowing in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but there are plenty of blessings to count, and among those blessings this Thanksgiving is the generosity of neighbors in the CSRA.

That generosity is taking the form of food giveaways meant to ensure no one goes hungry for the holiday.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank distributed 30,000 pounds of food to people in need during a contact-free mobile market Saturday in Grovetown. The food was enough to feed more than 800 families.

Organizers say they’ve seen a more than 40 percent increase in food insecurity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

And getting enough food is just one of the many obstacles people are facing.

“Between regular bills, unemployment, and the other issues our families are facing, sometimes groceries fall to the bottom of that list,” said Julie Ferguson, director of development for Golden Harvest. “We want to make sure it’s not an obstacle that they can’t overcome.”

She says the food bank wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of community partners and volunteers.

Saturday’s distribution was sponsored by a virus-relief grant from Bank of America.

Also on Saturday, groups including Augusta’s The Joseph Project came together to sponsor food giveaways, and they said the turnout was huge.

At one location, they say they ran out of turkeys in 25 minutes.

They ordered about 80 extra turkeys for another location and gave out more than 300 total.

Organizers say they want to give back to the community.

“We’ve got COVID running rampant, people out of jobs, things like that, so if we can give back just a little bit. A turkey may not seem like much to a lot of people, but it may seem a lot to other people,” Henri Perry said.

Faith-based organizations also came together Saturday with the goal of providing 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals.

The food giveaways aren’t over

If you ordered a turkey for this year’s annual James Brown turkey giveaway, today is the day to pick it up. You can pick yours up at the James Brown Arena starting at 9 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. And starting today, you can also begin registering for the annual James Brown toy giveaway. Registration is open until Dec. 6. On Dec. 5, organizers will hold an in-person sign up for seniors and those without internet access.

The Josey High School Class of 1994 is gearing up for its 10th annual Thanksgiving Feed the Community program Tuesday. There are some changes this year so people can still get free meals despite COVID-19. It will be a drive-thru event, organizers will deliver to go plates to your car. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school on 15th Street.

